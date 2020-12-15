Inspire Brands Is Now Second-largest Restaurant Company in U.S.

It’s official. Dunkin’ Brands Group is now part of Inspire Brands Inc., which paid $11.3 billion to acquire the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins brands.

With the acquisition, Atlanta-based Inspire said it now encompasses nearly 32,000 restaurants across more than 60 countries generating $26 billion in annual system sales, making it the second-largest restaurant company in the U.S. by both system sales and locations. In addition to Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, Inspire’s brands include Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s, Rusty Taco and SONIC Drive-In.

“Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are category leaders and two of the most iconic restaurant brands in the world,” said Paul Brown, co-founder and CEO of Inspire. “This is an incredible moment in our journey as a company.”

Inspire Brands said its acquisition of Dunkin’ Brands Group furthers its goal of bringing together a family of highly differentiated and complementary brands. Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins will benefit by leveraging the capabilities and best practices of its shared services platform, according to Inspire, which said the overall company will benefit by adding a highly talented team, strong franchise network, large and loyal customer base, scaled international platform, as well as a robust consumer packaged goods licensing capability.

Dave Hoffmann, former CEO of Dunkin’ Brands, will report to Brown as senior advisor and will help navigate the integration into Inspire.

“We are excited to reach this important milestone together with our incredible franchisees, licensees, employees, and suppliers,” Hoffmann said. “Over the past few years, we have accomplished much to be proud of including the execution of our strategic plans that led to the transformation of our two beloved, iconic brands. We are confident that Inspire’s proven stewardship of franchised restaurant concepts and best-in-class capabilities will drive further growth for both Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins around the world.”