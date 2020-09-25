Is Dunkin’ Hijacking National Coffee Day?

Dunkin’ is even selling merchandise for National Coffee Day, err National Dunkin’ Day.

Should we credit Dunkin’ for its bold marketing? Or should we discredit Dunkin’ for trying to hijack National Coffee Day?

Tuesday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day, but Dunkin’ announced it is renaming the day to National Dunkin’ Day.

But Dunkin’ is putting its money where its mouth is, or in this case its coffee. It’s giving away a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at its restaurants nationwide Sept. 29. Dunkin’ operates about 9,630 restaurants in the U.S.

“We’re declaring National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day to highlight how much our coffee means to people, and create an opportunity to raise a cup to everyone across the entire country who understands and appreciates how important that daily cup of Dunkin’ can be to keep running,” said Drayton Martin, vice president of brand stewardship at Canton, Mass.-based Dunkin’.

That’s not all. Dunkin’ fans can also purchase limited-run National Dunkin’ Day merchandise online at ShopDunkin.com.

Dunkin’ has nerve, we’ll give the company that.