Its Drones Can Hone Delivery Process, Software Company Says

iStock/Chesky_W

A New York-based software company is reaching for the sky with its latest endeavor to help increase restaurants’ delivery capabilities.

Dragontail Systems Limited announced the deployment of an autonomous drones control and optimization system to fly meals to delivery drivers for pickup in remote landing zones. The drones are integrated with the company’s Algo Dispatching System, a platform that uses AI-based technology to optimize and manage the entire food preparation process from order to delivery.

Dragontail Systems Limited optimizes the entire restaurant order and delivery process for global brands like Dominos, KFC and Pizza Hut.

The company said the drones are the latest innovation to combat delivery challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a heightened demand for delivery orders, the drones offer restaurants and ghost kitchens an opportunity to reach more consumers in suburbs and rural areas while alleviating the need for delivery drivers to remain in close proximity to restaurants, the company said. Delivery drivers can meet at the drone landing zones, ranging from parking lots to other remote destinations, where the drones will drop off strategically coordinated orders directly from the corresponding kitchen.

“This technology is vital to the current crisis impacting the restaurant industry,” said Ido Levanon, CEO and director of Dragontail Systems. “Our drone deliveries provide restaurants and delivery drivers an opportunity to reach an extended customer base while doing so in a safe and cost-effective manner.”

In addition to supporting the efforts of restaurants, ghost kitchens and delivery drivers, Dragontail Systems said its customer satisfaction is at the forefront of the drone technology. Through the Algo Dispatching System, the drones will deploy orders based on an optimized scheduling system that ensures orders are dispatched when hot and fresh. Simultaneously, the Algo dispatch screen monitors the exact location of each drone to ensure timely drop offs.

“The dining experience may look and feel different, but catering to the customer journey remains at the core of the restaurant industry’s success. Our technology prioritizes this by optimizing the entire order and delivery process to amplify customer satisfaction, and our drone technology is an added layer in achieving that goal,” Levanon added.