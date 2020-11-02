It’s Official: Dunkin’ Acquired by Inspire Brands

In being acquired by Inspire Brands, Dunkin’ Brands Group is now a sibling of more than 11,000 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, and Jimmy John’s restaurants worldwide.

Inspire Brands announced Nov. 1 that it will acquire Dunkin’ Brands, the parent company of Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, in a cash transaction valued at about $11.3 billion including the assumption of Dunkin’ Brands’ debt. Inspire Brands is one of the largest restaurant companies globally, with $15 billion in annual systemwide sales.

Dunkin’ is known for its coffees, espresso beverages, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches. Baskin-Robbins is known for its variety of “31 flavors” of ice cream, among other products. Currently there are more than 12,500 Dunkin’ and almost 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants around the world.

Inspire will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dunkin’ Brands for $106.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 20% per share to Dunkin’ Brands’ closing stock price on Oct. 23.

“Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are category leaders with more than 70 years of rich heritage, and together they are two of the most iconic restaurant brands in the world,” said Paul Brown, co-founder and CEO of Inspire Brands. “By joining Inspire, these brands will add complementary guest experiences and occasions to our current portfolio. Further, they will strengthen Inspire through their scaled international platform and robust consumer packaged goods licensing infrastructure, as well as add more than 15 million loyalty members. We are excited to welcome Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins’ employees, franchisees, and suppliers to the Inspire family.”

Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin’ Brands, said the transaction will “bring meaningful value to shareholders who have been with us on this journey and believe that Inspire Brands will continue to drive growth for our franchisees while remaining true to all that is unique and special about the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins brands.”