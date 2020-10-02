It’s Report Card Time for QSRs and Their Drive-Thru Services

Chick-fil-A scored three A+ grades … but got an F too.

It’s report card time for 10 quick-service restaurant (QSR) establishments to see how they’re performing at the drive-thru window.

The report card is courtesy of Atlanta-based market research agency SeeLevel HX and its 2020 QSR Drive-Thru Study, which highlights drive-thru performances of 10 QSRs: Arby’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Carl’s Jr., McDonald’s, Hardee’s and KFC.

This year’s study, the 20th annual by SeeLevel HX, is called “QSR Unmasked: Revealing the latest trends and statistics regarding quick-service restaurants’ performances amid COVID-19.”

Keep in mind that COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on QSR’s drive-thru services, considering that inside dining areas were closed and remain closed. According to market researcher The NPD Group, drive-thru restaurant visits increased by 26% in the April, May and June quarter from the same three months the previous year and represented 42% of all restaurant visits in those months. In July, when more restaurants were reopened, drive-thru visits still increased by 13%, the highest visit increase among the service modes of on-premises, carry-out and delivery foodservice operations, NPD said.

So the pressure has been on any and all QSRs to come through at the drive-thru window in regard to speed, accuracy, customer service and taste. Some are doing very well and some not so well. And others may be sacrificing one category to do better in the others.

Let’s talk about speed. According to SeeLevel HX, the average time of wait for a consumer at a QSR drive-thru, based on the 10 establishments that were studied, was 356.8 seconds (almost six minutes) this year. That’s nearly a 30 second increase from 1999, when the time was 327 seconds.

But we understand. It has not been uncommon to see a QSR’s drive-thru window extending out of its parking lot and down the street.

However, despite the increase in overall time, three brands — KFC, McDonald’s and Taco Bell — were faster in 2020 than in 2019.

The top three chains in the speed category were: KFC (283.3 seconds), Taco Bell (310.2 seconds) and Hardee’s (321.6 seconds). Chick-fil-A was 10th, as in last place, at 488.8 seconds — more than eight minutes. (More on this, though, in a moment.)

In terms of speed, what SeeLevel HX points out in the report is that time is money. And considering the average speed this year, we’re talking more than a $32,000 potential loss per year per store unit, according to SeeLevel HX.

Incidentally, the past five years, Burger King has gone from being the rabbit to the turtle, according to the report. In 2016, a customer could get his or her order in 227.9 seconds when going through a BK drive-thru window. This year, BK’s average time soared to 344.3 seconds. Talk about a Whopper!

OK, on to accuracy, customer service and taste. Chick-fil-A was first in all of these categories among the 10 QSR brands. Interesting, indeed, considering that Chick-fil-A was last in speed. Clearly, its marching order is to take its time with orders to ensure that what’s in the bag is correct, that it will taste excellent and that its customer service was top shelf.

It should be noted that Arby’s was second in customer service and taste. The “meats” must be working.

As we mentioned earlier, KFC was first in speed, according to SeeLevel HX. But there’s a problem Colonel Sanders. While you’re fast and furious, you’re screwing up your orders — you were last in accuracy and, subsequently, last in customer service. Colonel, please tell your people to slow it down a notch.

Wendy’s did not perform well in the study. It will have some explaining to do as it scored toward the bottom in all categories.

And Carl’s Jr might want to spice things up a bit, as it was last in taste.

Regarding COVID-19, it’s a bit disturbing that the survey found that 87.7% of QSRs DID NOT have signs outside explaining/stating their goals for the safety of customers and employees at order stations. Only 12.3% did.

Also, the report found that 91.3% of QSR employees were wearing masks at their respected drive-thru windows.