J. Alexander’s Holdings a Bright Spot Among Restaurants

Sales at J. Alexander’s and other restaurants under J. Alexander’s Holdings are recovering well.

Mark A. Parkey said there will be winners and losers when the pandemic is over. Parkey, the president and CEO of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc., also said his company’s goal from the beginning of the pandemic is to emerge as one of the winners.

And Parkey, whose Nashville, Tenn.-based publicly traded company owns and operates a collection of boutique restaurants including J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill and others, said he’s beginning to see signs that J. Alexander’s Holdings will emerge as one of the winners — one being that sales volumes during the first three weeks of September were at 90% for the same period of 2019 sales for the 46 restaurants the company operates in 16 states.

“The consistent improvement in our top line sales since all of our dining rooms were allowed to begin reopening in June, combined with the efficiency of those sales as reflected in improved restaurant operating margins over the past few months, lead me to conclude that we are well-positioned to achieve our goal and to do so sooner than we had originally envisioned,” he added.

Parkey said the significant improvements in sales have been achieved with virtually all restaurants that continue to operate under various seating limitations that differ from state to state across the company’s 46 locations, with the consolidated average totaling approximately 57% of total seats available within the 46 restaurants.

“The primary factors driving our rapid recovery thus far have been the strong support we have received from our great base of loyal guests and the tireless efforts of our employees who have risen to the occasion at all levels within the company,” Parkey stated. “Our historical marketing research tells us that approximately 16% of our guests drive approximately 66% of our visits. That core group of guests has been the backbone of our recovery to this point, much as they were in the aftermath of the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

In addition to supporting the company’s dining rooms, those guests have supported the company’s carry-out business with sales of $600,000-$700,000 each week over the past 10 weeks, even as the dining rooms ramped back up, Parkey added.

“Our culinary team has been working diligently to come up with “Family Pack” offerings that will appeal to a broad variety of our guests and we are confident that, as we enter the 2020 holiday season, we will be well positioned to meet their needs whether at home or in our dining rooms,” he added.