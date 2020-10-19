Jack in the Box is First Fast-Food Chain to Sell a Fake Chicken Sandwich

Jack in the Box has launched the first plant-based chicken sandwiches ever in the fast-food industry. Fittingly, Jack in the Box has named the sandwiches Jack’s Unchicken and Jack’s Spicy Unchicken. The sandwiches are available at select locations in Monterey and Salinas, Calif., and Reno, Nev.

Jack in the Box is using a pea protein isolate protein from Raised & Rooted, a Tyson Foods’ brand that was launched in 2019. The San Diego-based chain said the “unchicken” product has the taste, crunch and texture of real chicken.

“Jack in the Box is delivering industry leading innovation with the first plant-based chicken sandwich at retail in the U.S.,” said Jennifer Kennedy, chief product officer for the company. “We are excited to meet the growing demand for meatless alternatives with our new Unchicken sandwiches providing indulgent taste, crispy crunch, and savory flavor in a new plant-based option.”

Chicken sandwiches consistently top the list of most ordered delivery items, “chicken” has been the most tweeted about food and during the pandemic, according to Jack in the Box, citing research from Food & Wine.

“We believe this is the best tasting plant-based product in the market today,” said David Ervin, vice president of marketing for the Raised & Rooted brand. “We are excited to be partnering with Jack in the Box to bring the delicious taste people have come to love from our plant-based Nuggets and Tenders, to even more people with the Unchicken sandwiches.”

To celebrate the launch of the Unchicken sandwiches, Jack in the Box will give away chicken-scented face masks to customers that visit jackinthebox.com/chickenscentedfacemask on Oct. 23rd. The sandwiches are available now through Dec. 12 or while supplies last. But we’re betting that Jack in the Box could continue and expand the concept if Unchicken is successful.