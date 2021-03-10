JPMorgan Chase Contributes $250,000 to Help Advance Restaurant Workers

The NRAEF’s kitchen manager apprenticeship program will create opportunities for restaurant workers to advance into higher-paying leadership roles.

It can be hard in any industry for workers to gain the necessary tools to help them advance. But JPMorgan Chase & Co. may have just made it easier for some in the restaurant industry. The investment banking company awarded a $250,000 philanthropic commitment to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) to expand its apprenticeship program.

The donation will create a new track specifically for the kitchen managers, who are essential for operating safe and efficient restaurants. According to NRAEF, the apprenticeships give workers — particularly low-wage earners and underrepresented minorities — the chance to earn stackable, in-demand industry credentials, increase their earnings, and advance in the workforce.

“COVID-19 has reshaped the restaurant industry — and increased the demand for Kitchen Managers. This will be a huge assist in helping restaurant workers advance their careers and our industry rebuild.” — Rob Gifford, president.

“This new apprenticeship program will help ensure that workers and employers have relevant skills for our changing industry, as well as address the economic challenges caused by the pandemic,” NRAEF President Rob Gifford said. “COVID-19 has reshaped the restaurant industry — and increased the demand for kitchen managers. This will be a huge assist in helping restaurant workers advance their careers and our industry rebuild.”

Sara Steinberg, the vice president of global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co., added that the company is committed to preparing youth and workers for the future of work and connecting them with promising career pathways. “Apprenticeships help meet employer demand for skilled workers and enable young people to get their foot in the door while gaining hands-on skills,” she said.