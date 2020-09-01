Life in the Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lane is Very Busy These Days

We know more consumers are going through the fast-food drive-thru to pick up food. Now we have an idea how many, thanks to a report from San Francisco-based Bluedot, which provides location technology for mobile apps, and Atlanta-based SeeLevel HX, a market research agency.

According to the two companies’ second installment of their “State of What Feeds Us Report,” fast-food customers have substantially increased their visits to the drive-thru with a 43% jump since the first report three months into the pandemic. Nearly three out of four consumers are now visiting the drive-thru as often or more often than before. Consumers have also increased their use of curbside pickup, with 62% choosing the contactless option as much or more often over the last month. The research is based on a recent survey of 1,501 adult American consumers.

The research also highlights a major spike in mobile app usage, up to 64% from 51% since the first “State of What Feeds Us Report” released in April, which also uncovered a sharp uptick in mobile app usage. The report also revealed the vast majority (81%) of consumers feel that waiting more than 10 minutes at the drive-thru is too long. Further, four out of 10 customers say wait time longer than four minutes for curbside pickup at a fast-food restaurant is too long.

“There’s even more data now to support prioritizing a mobile strategy with drive-thru and pickup options and significant safety precautions to both retain revenue and gain customers,” said Emil Davityan, CEO and co-founder of Bluedot. “It’s also critical to recognize the value of speed of service. Long wait times can not only negatively impact the overall customer experience, but are likely to turn away customers upon approach as well.”

Lisa van Kesteren, SeeLevel HX CEO, said there’s no question service times have a direct impact on an operation’s revenue.

“Our annual ‘QSR Drive-Thru Study’ indicates service times could be costing quick-service restaurants roughly $36,397.80 per unit per year on average,” she said. “That’s hundreds of millions of dollars annually for major brands. This new data further emphasizes how critical it is for QSRs to explore new strategies for improving efficiencies to both stay competitive and increase revenue.”

Safety and sanitation also stood out as key factors in the report. Not only do some consumers want to see staff wearing masks and gloves, they also want to see sanitation and safety information posted at the drive-thru (29%) as well as less or zero contact with staff (25%).