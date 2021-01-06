Looking to Expand? Check Out These Growth Areas

Tennessee, known for its country ham, posted the largest net gain of U-Haul trucks crossing its borders in 2020. (iStock/manyakotic)

Foodservice operators looking to expand to new markets might want to take a look at two new studies from do-it-yourself moving company U-Haul — one study that ranks the 50 U.S. states by migration growth and the other that names the top 25 U.S. growth cities.

Growth states and cities are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state or city versus leaving that state or city in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than two million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually.

Among growth states, Tennessee posted the largest net gain of U-Haul trucks crossing its borders in 2020, making it the No. 1 U-Haul growth state for the first time. U-Haul said that Tennessee’s influx of do-it-yourself movers during a turbulent year marked by the coronavirus pandemic means that a state other than Florida and Texas topped the growth rankings for the first time since 2015, when North Carolina led the way.

U-Haul customers made Texas and Florida their top two destinations from 2016-19. Texas had the largest net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks for three consecutive years before Florida flipped the order and became No. 1 last year. Texas is second for growth and Florida third for 2020.

Ohio, Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia round out the top 10 states for 2020 growth as self-movers continue to migrate to the Southeast, as well as markets in the Southwest, Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions.

California ranks last by a wide margin, supplanting Illinois as the state with the greatest net loss of U-Haul trucks. California has ranked 48th or lower since 2016. Illinois has been 49th or 50th since 2015, when U-Haul began ranking states based on annual net gain.

“I’m seeing a lot of people from California move (to Tennessee) because they’re attracted to our lifestyle,” noted Jeff Porter, U-Haul Company of Nashville president. “Tennessee has no income tax and is very business-friendly. There are plenty of jobs. People and companies are taking note. Places like Nashville, Murfreesboro and Clarksville are attracting tons of new residents. Nashville is ever-growing, and even the era of COVID-19 isn’t slowing that. We were seeing movement before the virus hit, but I think the situation has pushed a lot more people away from the West Coast to our state.”

Among growth cities, North Port, Fla., — an up-and-coming district in Sarasota County with easy access to the Gulf Coast and Interstate 75, according to U-Haul — took the top spot. Arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks into North Port jumped 40% while departures rose just 13% compared to the city’s 2019 numbers.

“People are packing up their U-Haul trucks and heading to North Port because it’s an affordable place to live, and it’s central to Fort Myers and Sarasota,” said Dave Thompson, U-Haul Company of Western Florida president. “I’m not surprised North Port is the new No. 1 U-Haul growth city because the atmosphere is relaxed, and it’s close to the beaches. Everyone wants to live in paradise. The North Port area is expanding. There are new shopping centers and restaurants everywhere you look.”

Kissimmee, Fla., retained its No. 2 ranking on the list, and Port St. Lucie, Fla., gave the sunshine state a sweep of the top three growth markets. Alabama’s Auburn-Opelika corridor climbed to No. 4, while the Wisconsin capital of Madison — the leading growth city of 2016 — rounded out the top five.

Thirteen of the top 25 growth cities are in the Southeast, with five in Florida. Tennessee landed two cities on the list along with Alabama, California, Colorado, Georgia, Texas and Wisconsin.

Despite California’s out-migration numbers that rank it last among growth states, the markets of Sacramento-Roseville and Redding made the growth cities list as popular destinations for movers aiming to stay in-state.

While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the company said its growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents.