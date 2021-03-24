Lysol, Tripadvisor Want to Make Clean Break with Pandemic

iStock/Nattakorn Maneerat

Many consumers are feeling less anxious these days about COVID-19, which is encouraging news for restaurants and hotels. But that doesn’t mean most people are completely ready to return to life as we knew it before March 2020.

Health and safety are a top concern among people as they look to resume dining and shopping in public. To help ease the transition, new products that seek to restore customer confidence, such as this touchless sanitizer dispenser, are hitting the market.

In this environment, it should not be much of a surprise that one of the biggest names in cleaning products, Lysol, announced it is teaming with Tripadvisor to help the nearly 8 million restaurants and hotels listed on Tripadvisor prepare for the expected business boom of 2021.

The partnership announced today will include the promotion of specially designed Lysol disinfection and sanitization kits, and the creation and sharing of science-backed industry advice to support hospitality businesses.

“Our research has shown that safety and cleanliness are a critical factor for consumers as they get back to dining and traveling,” said Christine Maguire, general manager and vice president of Tripadvisor’s global media business. “By evangelizing this consumer insight to our trusted partners like Lysol, we hoped to support millions of travel and hospitality businesses looking for guidance. We will connect business owners to Lysol’s expertise and valued advice — in turn educating businesses on how to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and, at the same time, helping our consumers feel safe to travel and dine out again.”

Tripadvisor will promote the Lysol disinfection and sanitization kits to its hospitality partners. Including disinfecting spray, wipes and other Lysol products, the kits come in five varieties to meet a business’ needs:

Restroom Rescue;

Disinfect & Protect;

Germ Busters;

Lysol on the Go Starter Pack; and

Lysol on the Go Large Pack.

Lysol began working with the hotel industry, most notably Hilton, last year to make guests feel more confident about their wellness.

“We share a common vision with Tripadvisor: to educate and inform businesses on advanced disinfection protocols that will help renew traveler confidence,” said E. Yuri Hermida, executive vice president of North America hygiene for Lysol owner Reckitt. “Lysol and Tripadvisor are both committed to supporting business owners and travelers through these challenging times, which is why we’re delighted to announce this new partnership.”

Business owners can visit this site for more information.