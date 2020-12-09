Mario Lopez Is One Hunk of a Colonel Sanders in ‘A Recipe for Seduction’

Mario Lopez stars as Colonel Sanders in this “love and fried chicken” drama. Seriously.

It’s been a strange year, so maybe this doesn’t sound so strange after all.

Get this: Kentucky Fried Chicken and Lifetime are teaming up to bring consumers what they call is the perfect distraction from all things 2020 — the holiday Lifetime Original Mini-Movie, “A Recipe for Seduction,” a 15-minute film featuring veteran actor Mario Lopez, star of Lifetime’s “FelizNaviDAD,” as Colonel Harland Sanders.

Louisville, Ky.-based KFC and Lifetime say the film is full of “mystery, suspense, deception, ‘fowl’ play and — at the heart of it all — love and fried chicken.” It premieres on Lifetime Sunday, Dec. 13, at 12 p.m. Eastern.

Yeah, it sounds a little cheesy, or “chickeny” in this case.

According to KFC and Lifetime, “Viewers can share in all the drama of this steamy holiday love affair as they watch a young heiress contend with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. But when a handsome, young chef with a secret fried chicken recipe and a dream arrives, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother’s devious plans.”

As a promotion to go with the movie, KFC said viewers can order its food on Uber Eats for delivery and get six free extra crispy tenders with a $20 purchase or more from Dec. 13-19.

“We’re no stranger to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken scented Firelog. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC’s chief marketing officer. “‘A Recipe for Seduction’ is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.”

Indeed.

“A Recipe for Seduction” is Lifetime and KFC’s first-ever branded custom mid-form content. The Lifetime Original Mini-Movie is a “playful” addition to Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” movie slate. After its linear premiere, “A Recipe for Seduction” will continue to be available throughout the holiday season on mylifetime.com/christmas-movies, all Lifetime apps, and video-on-demand platforms.

“Lifetime is the perfect holiday home to bring this spicy, unexpected tale to life,” said David DeSocio, executive vice president of ad sales, marketing and partnerships for A+E Networks. “Through a terrific cast, and with a wink to the unique sensibilities celebrated in Lifetime movies, this co-production spotlights each brand’s POV and marries them in a fun and authentic way.”

There are more than 24,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world.