McDonald’s Beefing Up Chicken Offerings with New Sandwich

It’s a new year, and McDonald’s is the first fast-food retailer to go on the offensive in the ongoing chicken sandwich war among many foodservice operations. The Chicago-based chain, which announced late last year that it would debut a new chicken sandwich this year, provided details of its plans on Jan. 4. McDonald’s had previously tested the new offering in Knoxville, Tenn., and Houston.

On Feb. 24, McDonald’s said it will begin offering three versions of its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich nationwide. The new sandwich features a crispy, juicy, tender fillet made with all-white meat chicken, according to McDonald’s, and will come in three varieties:

• Crispy Chicken Sandwich: topped with crinkle cut pickles and served on a new toasted, buttered potato roll.

• Spicy Chicken Sandwich: served with a spicy pepper sauce and crinkle cut pickles on a toasted potato roll.

• Deluxe Chicken Sandwich: served with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. “We’re confident all chicken fans — from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts — will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

Make no mistake: Besides beefing up its chicken offerings, McDonald’s realized it had to do something to offer a chicken sandwich that’s on par with those served by Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. Wendy’s also recently realized this and debuted its Classic Chicken Sandwich late last year.