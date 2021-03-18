McDonald’s Focuses on Inclusion in India With New Accessible Packaging

(McDonald’s)

These days, inclusion is more important than ever as corporations look for ways to meet the needs of people who were historically marginalized. McDonald’s, which operates with the mission “to make delicious, feel-good moments easy for everyone,” recently showed how the issue of inclusion is connected with food packaging.

In September 2020, the chain reports, it charged HAVI to develop packaging that made it easier for disabled customers in western and southern India to eat its food. Citing data from India’s most recent Census report, McDonald’s notes that more than 21 million people across India have a disability, and approximately 28% of those people have disabilities related to movement.

“Inclusivity is one of our cherished values — and it’s something we’re working toward every day.” — McDonald’s.

Previously, the packaging McDonald’s used in its restaurants in western and southern India required customers to use two hands, which made it difficult for those with upper limb disabilities to eat. HAVI — which partnered with Parksons Packaging — developed packaging that allowed McDonald’s food to be eaten with one hand and delivered it by Dec. 3, which was the International Day of People with Disabilities.

Today, McDonald’s says, the packaging is available in its locations across western and southern India. “We are grateful we could come together with HAVI to help ensure everyone’s McDonald’s experience is delicious and enjoyable,” it says. “Inclusivity is one of our cherished values — and it’s something we’re working toward every day.”