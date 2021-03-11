McDonald’s Hits the Track With NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace for Mentors Program

NASCAR driver and advocate Bubba Wallace (pictured) mentors young driver Rajah Caruth in the latest Black & Positively Golden Mentors episode.

McDonald’s has long had a focus on elevating people and contributing to its communities, and that continues with its Black & Positively Golden Mentors initiative, which aims to build the next generation of Black excellence. This week, the fast-food company announced that the fourth episode of its digital content series would take it into the world of competitive racing with an episode featuring NASCAR driver and advocate Bubba Wallace.

Wallace mentors 18-year-old NASCAR/Rev Racing driver Rajah Caruth in the episode by talking about how he dealt with adversity as the only Black driver in his sport, offering industry insights and more. “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to be mentored by Bubba through this McDonald’s program,” Caruth said. “Bubba shared such great advice about racing and life, and I can’t wait to make him proud this year.”

“Mentorship is important in racing and in life, and I’m honored to help elevate young leaders as they pursue their passions and dreams.” — Bubba Wallace, NASCAR driver and advocate.

Wallace and McDonald’s also gave Caruth — who is a freshman at Winston-Salem State University — a $1,000 gift card for racing gear. “As a McDonald’s racing partner, I couldn’t be more excited about being a Black & Positively Golden mentor,” commented Wallace, who is sponsored by McDonald’s as a founding partner of 23X1 Racing.

“Mentorship is important in racing and in life, and I’m honored to help elevate young leaders as they pursue their passions and dreams,” he added. “Golden Mentors is a perfect combination of both and I’m here for it all.”

Marc O’Ferrall, a McDonald’s franchisee in Mississippi, added that the company was excited to name Wallace as a Golden Mentor. “Connecting Bubba and Rajah, and the other mentors and mentees, is of upmost importance as we aim to positively impact the communities and people we serve at a time when it’s needed most,” he added.

The news of the episode is in contrast to recent allegations of racism made against McDonald’s. This week, The Tennessee Tribune reported that a call-to-action rally at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis was moving next to Nashville and Atlanta to draw attention to a nationwide protest tour to make people aware of a class-action lawsuit challenging how the company treats Black franchise owners.

Brothers and McDonald’s franchisee team Darrell and James F. Byrd Jr. claim that McDonald’s corporate policies cut Black franchisee numbers in half by forcing them to operate stores in the worst areas with stricter guidelines and higher cost levels, while allegedly redlining them from growing to higher-volume premium locations. According to the Tribune, 77 current and former Black franchisers have joined the suit.

McDonald’s Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer Reggie Miller said in a statement that the company does not tolerate any kind of discrimination. “We are working towards our recent DEI goals and continue to drive equitable opportunity under the Arches,” he said. “We must go further and remain focused on serious action to accelerate meaningful and overdue societal change.”