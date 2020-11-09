McDonald’s Making Changes for the Better Under ‘Accelerating the Arches’ Plan

Fast-food giant McDonald’s announced a new growth strategy called “Accelerating the Arches,” highlighted by three growth pillars. The company said it plans to:

• “Maximize our marketing” by investing in new, culturally relevant approaches to effectively communicate the story of brand, food and purpose.

• “Commit to the core” by tapping into customer demand for the familiar and focusing on serving delicious burgers, chicken and coffee.

• “Double down on the 3 Ds (digital, delivery and drive Thru)” by leveraging competitive strengths and building a powerful digital experience growth engine that provides a fast, easy experience for our customers.

“In countries around the world, we have seen customer behaviors change at an unprecedented pace over the last several months,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski. “We believe this presents an opportunity to do something special as we write the next great chapter of McDonald’s.”

Kempczinski added that “Accelerating the Arches” defines how McDonald’s will deliver value to all stakeholders by providing a clear roadmap of “what we can do for the millions of customers, in the thousands of communities, we serve each and every day.”

As part of maximizing its marketing, McDonald’s is launching a new campaign called “Serving Here,” which it says illustrates its commitments to the communities, customers, crew, farmers, franchisees and suppliers it partners with. As part of this, McDonald’s will introduce new packaging globally with a “modern, refreshing feel.” The company also said it is committed to offering the right price and product combination so that customers realize value at every tier of the menu.

As part of committing to the core, McDonald’s said it will implement a series of operational, process and formulation changes, including new toasted buns and an enhanced grilling approach to unlock more flavor.

To continue building on its chicken portfolio, McDonald’s said it will introduce a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich in the U.S. early next year. In addition, it plans to test a new plant-based burger next year in some markets around the world called the McPlant.

As part of doubling down on the 3 D’s — McDonald’s said its delivery business is booming and the use of its app has surged — the company will accelerate technology innovation so that the millions of customers who interact with McDonald’s each day can enjoy a fast, easy experience that fits their needs at the moment.

Chicago-based McDonald’s said it will test new concepts and technology to make the customer experience even faster. This includes innovations to provide a faster, more convenient experience such as automated order taking; a new drive thru express pick-up lane for customers with a digital order; and a restaurant concept that offers drive thru, delivery and takeaway only.

McDonald’s has more than 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.