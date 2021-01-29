McDonald’s Stays Golden and Takes Pride in 2020 Performance

iStock/huettenhoelscher

Last year was a challenging year for everyone, even the company known for its golden arches — McDonald’s. The world-famous hamburger chain reports that its global comparable sales for 2020 dropped 7.7%, but it still found areas where it could take pride after surviving such a rocky year.

For example, McDonald’s says the fourth quarter of 2020 was its strongest of the year, where it recovered nearly 99% of its fourth-quarter 2019 global comparable sales. Additionally, its U.S. comparable sales were 5.5% in the fourth quarter and 0.4% for the year, which marked six straight years of positive comparable sales.

In addition, McDonald’s said it implemented the largest and fastest rollout of new safety protocols in its history, which was refined in partnership with the Mayo Clinic. The company also maintained its supply without interruption, and its global brand scores for customer confidence in eating at McDonald’s have enjoyed a significant increase since the start of the pandemic.

“2020 will be remembered as one of McDonald’s most challenging, yet inspiring moments in our long history,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski declared. “The resilience of the McDonald’s system was on display — making safety and service a priority, putting our customers and people first, and running great restaurants.

“Against an uncertain backdrop, we are committed to staying true to our values and our brand purpose to feed and foster communities,” he continued. “By investing for the future and leveraging competitive strengths with our Accelerating the Arches strategy in drive-thru, delivery and our growing digital presence, we’re confident we can continue to capture market share and drive long-term sustainable growth for all stakeholders.”