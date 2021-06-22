Type to search

McDonald’s to Launch First Loyalty Rewards Program

June 22, 2021
The fast-food world is getting more digital by the moment, so it’s no surprise that the largest fast-food burger chain in the world is finally introducing a loyalty rewards program.

McDonald’s announced MyMcDonald’s Rewards on June 22, its first nationwide loyalty program, available via the McDonald’s app at participating restaurants beginning July 8. Customers will pocket 100 points for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases.

To entice people to sign up, customers will automatically get 1,500 points after their first order, which will get them an order of hash browns, a vanilla cone, a McChicken or a cheeseburger the next time they visit.

By accumulating 6,000 points, a customer can get a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with Cheese, among other items. With 4,500 points, a large order of fries and a large frappe come into play.

