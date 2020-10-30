Type to search

McRib Going National for First Time in 8 Years

Editorial Staff October 30, 2020
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib for its annual limited-time offering on Dec. 2. For the first time since 2012, it will be available nationwide and not just in certain regions.

The McRib has been on and off the McDonald’s menu for 38 years after debuting in 1982, the same year Michael Jackson released his “Thriller” album and the same year the first compact disc player was sold in Japan. Incidentally, gas cost 91 cents a gallon.

McDonald’s said the McRib “is one of the most anticipated, limited-time menu items offered around the world.” In Germany, however, the McRib is available year-round.

The McRib is made with seasoned boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and pickles.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment … it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women.

