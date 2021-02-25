MOD Pizza Reports Recovery in 2020 With a Massive Increase in Digital Sales

(MOD Pizza)

MOD Pizza saw a 5% decline in systemwide sales in 2020, but its digital revenues rose by nearly 275% and represented approximately 40% of sales.

The company also ended the year with 490 stores systemwide and looks forward to the opening of its 500th location.

Last year was difficult for everyone — but some still managed to see a silver lining in the tumultuous times of 2020. This included MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings LLC, which announced year-end results that showed it experienced growth in digital sales, expansion of its store base and an increased commitment to make a positive social impact.

MOD saw systemwide sales of $461 million in 2020, which was a 5% decline for the company. However, its digital revenues rose by nearly 275%, with digital transactions increasing by 216% and representing approximately 40% of sales. The drivers of this increase, it notes, included enhanced in-app features such as delivery, the introduction of curbside ordering and pick-up, and the onboarding of new delivery partners, UberEats and Postmates. This was in addition to its initial delivery partner, DoorDash. Additionally, MOD introduced curbside pickup in April, which it plans to remain a permanent option at most of its locations.

The company also grew its MOD Rewards loyalty program to more than 2 million members last year, and was a driver in its digital response to the challenges from COVID-19. According to the company, Rewards members comprised more than 20% of system-wide sales and were a reliable source of demand during recovery from the pandemic.

MOD also opened 22 net new locations, allowing it to finish 2020 with 490 stores systemwide. It also welcomed one new franchise operator and added 13 formerly franchised locations to its number of company-owned restaurants. In addition, MOD donated more than 200,000 meals to those who struggle with food insecurity, granted over $750,000 to employees in crisis and started multiple initiatives to advance its commitment to creating a more equitable and diverse workplace.

“While our very strong start to 2020 was disrupted by the pandemic, resulting in an initial dramatic decline in sales followed by a gradual recovery, I’m incredibly proud of the way our team responded to these unprecedented and uniquely challenging times,” MOD Pizza CEO and co-founder Scott Svenson said. “During the uncertainties of the last year, we drew strength and resilience from our purpose.

“As a result, not only did we successfully manage through the crisis, but we improved the business in multiple ways that will help us emerge from this crisis stronger than ever,” he added. “We therefore enter 2021 with immense optimism about the future as we look forward to the opening of our 500th location and a pipeline of operational improvements and innovations that will further enhance the [employee] and customer experience.”