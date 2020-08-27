More Than a Third of Kids Eat Fast Food on a Given Day

More than one-third (36.3%) of children and adolescents consumed fast food on a given day from 2015-2018, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report, “Fast Food Intake Among Children and Adolescents in the United States, 2015–2018,” also revealed that children and adolescents consumed on average 13.8% of their daily calories from fast food on a given day. Adolescents aged 12–19 consumed a higher percentage of calories from fast food than children aged 2–11 years.

Non-Hispanic white adolescents aged 12–19 consumed a lower percentage of calories from fast food on a given day than both non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic adolescents.

The percentage of calories from fast food in children and adolescents decreased from 14.1% in 2003–2004 to 10.6% in 2009–2010, and then increased to 14.4% in 2017–2018.