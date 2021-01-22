Mountain Mike’s Pizza Climbed to Its Best Sales Year Ever in 2020

2020 is a year that many people just want to forget about, what with the pandemic, social unrest and other problems. But Newport Beach, Calif.-based Mountain Mike’s Pizza won’t soon forget 2020: It was the best sales year yet for the franchise.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, which began in 1978 and now operates about 230 locations across California, Oregon and Utah, is known for its 20-inch “mountain-sized” pizzas, meaning the operation doesn’t skimp on its toppings, especially its crispy, curly pepperoni.

The brand ended its fiscal year 2020 with total system sales up 13.3% and same-store sales up 7.3% over 2019. The strong sales growth was achieved despite its dining rooms being closed for most of the year.

The company said several factors contributed to its success in 2020, including growing digital orders by more than 120%, which accounted for nearly 40% of total orders by year’s end. Mountain Mike’s Pizza said it also continued advancement of a more flexible, data-driven and digital-focused marketing strategy, and implemented rapid implementation of contactless delivery, tamper-free packaging and other safety protocols at the outset of the pandemic.

Additionally, franchise support capabilities were expanded in the areas of operations, development and marketing at the brand’s new Franchise Support Center in Newport Beach, with support including royalty and marketing fee relief for five weeks in March and early April. The company said its franchise owners donated thousands of meals to health care workers and first responders in their area, including hospital, fire, police and teachers.

Amidst the pandemic, Mountain Mike’s Pizza opened 15 new restaurants, and signed agreements to expand into new Western states, including a more than 60-unit development deal in Arizona and Utah. In 2021, Mountain Mike’s Pizza said it will open 25 new restaurants and continue to extend new opportunities to new franchise partners. It will also launch a new mobile app and guest loyalty program.

“We are so proud of our franchisees who responded to every challenge during this most difficult of years,” said Chris Britt, co-CEO/owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Remarkably, this year we had a handful of franchised restaurants break the $2 million annual sales barrier for the first time in the brand’s history, with the average sales of our top 50% of restaurants achieving close to $1.2 million in annual sales.”