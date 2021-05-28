Nathan’s Famous Adds Arthur Treacher’s as Ghost Kitchen Concept

Arthur Treacher’s, known for its fish and chips, has been around for more than 50 years.

At its peak, the fast-food seafood restaurant chain Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips had about 800 stores. As of 2020, there were only about 10 locations remaining in the U.S.

Enter Nathan’s Famous. The company, which operates restaurants in 22 states and is well-known for its hot dog brand (also sold at retail) and other New York-style products, has added Arthur Treacher’s to its portfolio as a ghost kitchen concept.

Founded in 1969, Arthur Treacher’s offers hand-dipped fish chicken and French fries. The menu, which has been revamped by Jericho, N.Y.-based Nathan’s Famous, will highlight the brand’s traditional menu items while also featuring upgraded proteins, more contemporary builds and includes a focus on shrimp.

“We are thrilled to provide operators across the country with the opportunity to add Arthur Treacher’s to their portfolio,” said James Walker, senior vice president of restaurants for Nathan’s Famous. “Nathan’s Famous and Arthur Treacher’s have a long-standing relationship and we have worked diligently to keep the brand’s traditional menu items while also evolving the menu to fit the Nathan’s mantra of ‘Craveable, Memorable and Instagrammable’ product that we believe both operators and customers will love.”

The full menu under the ghost kitchen concept will include Fish n’ Chips Sandwich, Fish n’ Chips Platter, Captain’s Dinner, Shrimp n’ Chips Basket, Chicken Platter, Shrimp & Fish Basket, Boom Boom Shrimp Platter, Shrimp, Bacon, Boom Boom Fries, Nathan’s Famous hot dogs as well as Nathan’s recently launched hand-dipped chicken sandwiches.