Nathan’s Famous Embarks on International Expansion

This week, Nathan’s Famous Inc. announced the expansion of its products to Mexico City, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. But it doesn’t plan to stop there — it also will introduce Wings of New York, its virtual kitchen concept, at all of its locations except Brazil.

“This is an exciting time for Nathan’s Famous and Wings of New York,” Senior Vice President of Restaurants James Walker said. “We are embarking on a new chapter in our company as we continue to grow the brand’s presence all across the globe. In some areas, new locations will build upon a current customer base, while other locations will be the first time consumers can experience the true flavor of New York and we look forward to the opportunity to reach these new customers.”

Nathan’s Famous will open two locations in Mexico City by the end of March through its partnership with VIRKO. In addition, it has plans for four locations in total that include Wings of New York.

Nathan’s Famous also will continue its partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands to open six locations in Toronto and Alberta by this Spring. It will also work with Intelligent Kitchens to bring its flagship brand and Wings of New York to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore and has plans to open more than three locations starting in February.

Finally, Nathan’s Famous Brazil will start offering its products through three to five kiosks in late April, as well as possibly through Ghost Kitchens in San Paulo in 2021. “This continued expansion through brick-and-mortar stores, ghost kitchens and retail makes Nathan’s Famous available in 16 countries around the world,” it says.