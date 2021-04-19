Nathan’s Famous Growing Footprint Through Ghost Kitchens

Nathan’s Famous has struck a deal with Ghost Kitchen Brands to open 60 non-traditional locations in the U.S. and 40 in Canada by the end of the year.

Jericho, N.Y.-based Nathan’s Famous, which has served New York-style food favorites for more than 100 years, said many of the new ghost kitchens will be located inside Walmart stores with some seating. All locations will also include carryout and third-party delivery. Ghost Kitchen Brands will sell Nathan’s Famous new menu as well as its recently launched Wings of New York virtual kitchen concept in its kitchens.

“We’re excited to continue our expansion across the U.S. and Canada, and this partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands grows our footprint even more,” said James Walker, senior vice president of restaurants for Nathan’s Famous. “We look forward to beginning this journey with Ghost Kitchen Brands in their current kitchens and cities, with hopes of continued expansion over the coming years.”

In the U.S., consumers will be able to order menu items such as the brand’s hot dogs and crinkle-cut fries, the NY Cheesesteak by chef Pat LaFrieda, as well as the brand’s new line of premium burgers and fried chicken sandwiches.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nathan’s Famous, an iconic brand synonymous with American tradition and the flavor of New York,” said George Kottas, founder and CEO of Ghost Kitchen Brands. “As we continue to grow with our unique restaurant concept, we take pride in helping iconic brands scale to reach and serve more customers, allowing customizations and combinations with other brands, all in the convenience of one order.”