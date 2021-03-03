Nestlé Grant Supports Next-Generation Foodservice Professionals

Nestlé Professional and NRAEF

Most of us are understandably focused on a return to “normalcy” in our daily lives, and some encouraging indicators suggest that such a return might not be far off.

But some folks also are planning for the future of the foodservice and related industries far beyond the upcoming spring and summer. In fact, Nestlé Professional and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) are thinking ahead generationally, not simply monthly.

The two organizations announced Nestlé Professional has committed $1 million to support high school students who are pursuing careers in restaurant and hospitality. The contribution supports the NRAEF’s ProStart Program, a culinary arts and restaurant management training program with more than 140,000 students enrolled and 1,700 participating schools.

“We are thrilled to work with Nestlé Professional on training and mentoring young people who are passionate about our industry,” NRAEF President Rob Gifford said in a statement. “As restaurants begin to reopen and the industry rebuilds, there will be new opportunities for our nation’s youth both in culinary and management. ProStart students leave high school well-trained and ready to work, or continue their education at any of the top secondary schools in the country.”

Prior to the pandemic, Nestlé Professional hosted 130 Ohio ProStart students at its headquarters in Solon, Ohio. Students connected with Nestlé Professional Chefs from around the world, learned about career pathways in the industry and explored hands-on culinary experience in the official Nestlé Professional Test Kitchen.

“Our goal is to empower youth to gain access to employment through the foodservice industry,” Nestlé Professional USA President Perry Miele explained. “Our Young Culinary Talents Program is designed to address the specific needs of our industry. It’s not just about getting a job. It’s about helping students acquire the skills and knowledge to build a career.”

Nestlé Professional and the NRAEF will host a virtual training session for ProStart students on March 30. In a program that’s sure to appeal to today’s social media-savvy young people, Nestlé Professional chef and food stylist Tom Moran will share career advice and best practices for food styling and food photography.

“We want young people to become creative innovators, successful agri-preneurs, entrepreneurs and game-changers regardless of their field or level of expertise,” said Laurent Freixe, CEO of Nestlé for the Americas and founder of the Nestlé Needs YOUth program. “The YOCUTA (Young Culinary Talents) program can help prepare youth to find not just a job, but a rewarding, lifelong profession with the potential for a successful career in the foodservice industry, and the opportunity to create their own business as well.”