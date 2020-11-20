New Applebee’s, IHOP CEO Plans to Build on Chain’s Rich History

John Peyton begins his role as CEO of Dine Brands Global on Jan. 4.

As the new CEO of Dine Brands Global, John Peyton says he looks forward to building upon the rich history of the company’s restaurant chains and further creating community in hometowns all throughout the world.

Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global operates two of the most well-known restaurant brands in the business in Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP restaurants. Peyton, currently the president and CEO of Realogy Franchise Group, takes over at Dine Brands Global on Jan. 4.

Peyton is an experienced franchise veteran who has led global, consumer franchised businesses for over 21 years. Realogy franchises many of the most recognized brands in the real estate industry, including Better Homes and Gardens, Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, The Corcoran Group, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Coldwell Banker Commercial. Prior to Realogy, he spent 17 years with Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, holding various positions including chief marketing officer, senior vice president of global operations and chief operations officer of the North America Hotel Division. During his tenure, Peyton was responsible for both the global and North American food and beverage teams, which included their on-property restaurants.

“John’s extensive background working in the hospitality industry enables him to provide outstanding leadership and guidance as Dine Brands continues to accelerate long-term growth,” said Richard Dahl, chairman of the board for Dine Brands Global.

Peyton replaces Dine Brands CEO Steve Joyce, who has served in the role since 2017.

“I am honored to take on this new role to spearhead Dine Brands Global’s mission and drive shareholder value of the world’s most loved restaurant brands,” Peyton said.

Applebee’s operates 1,787 restaurants in the U.S. and abroad. IHOp operates 1,841 locations in the U.S. and abroad.