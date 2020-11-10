Nick Filet Opening its First Franchise Location

Nick Filet is slowly expanding in the Philadelphia area with the opening of its first franchise location.

The chain, which calls itself “the first-ever filet mignon sandwich restaurant,” will open the franchised location — its third overall location — in Wayne, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia, in December.

Nick Filet is a fast-casual restaurant specializing in affordable, steakhouse quality meals for lunch and dinner. The company said it’s known for its $8.99 cooked-to-order filet mignon sandwich on a toasted Amoroso Kaiser roll, a concept it claims offers a high-end alternative to burger joints and cheesesteak shops. Nick Filet’s filet mignon sandwiches can be built to order with melted cheese and free toppings, including steak sauce, horseradish, mushrooms and onions.

Philadelphia Magazine named Nick Filet a “Best of Philly 2020” winner for its $16.99 filet mignon and lobster Surf & Turf Sandwich. The chain said many customers go for the concept’s signature sandwiches, such as the Nickadelphia, which comes topped with provolone cheese, onions and horseradish. Popular menu items also include a filet grilled cheese, bun-free filet bites and parmesan truffle fries.

Franchise owner Brandon Howell was one of Nick Filet’s first employees and served as chief operating officer and general manager until deciding to become the company’s first franchisee.

“I’ve been passionate about this concept since day one,” Howell said. “We’re making one of the most luxurious steaks on earth accessible to everyone in a fun and delicious way. I’m excited to share Nick Filet with my hometown and hope to open more locations in the future.”

Nick Filet’s co-founders are Nick and Keith Kline of Malvern, Pa., who cooked their first filet mignon sandwich on a backyard grill in 2018. Within months of that, the father and son team had opened the first Nick Filet in Paoli, Pa., and quickly followed it up with a second location in Cape May, N.J. They announced in May that they would begin franchising in Pennsylvania and surrounding states.

“Brandon has worked hard every day for two years straight to make Nick Filet a success,” said CEO Nick Kline. “He’s passionate, talented and dedicated. I’m thrilled to see his hard work pay off with the opening of his own store. As we continue to grow, nothing would make me happier than if he ended up becoming our biggest franchisee.”

The new 2,000-square-foot store features indoor seating (temporarily limited per COVID-19 restrictions), takeout, delivery through DoorDash and Grubhub and catering.