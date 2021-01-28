Now Chipotle Customers Can Get Food Delivered to Their Cars

Chipotle Mexican Grill said it is testing “Chipotle Carside” at 29 restaurants in California, meaning customers can get Chipotle’s food delivered to their parked cars using the Chipotle app.

Here’s how it works:

After the order is confirmed, the following instructions will be displayed on a person’s phone:

• The person heads to the restaurant.

• The person parks in a spot as close as possible to the restaurant.

• The person opens the Chipotle app and taps the “I’m Here” button.

• A Chipotle team member brings the order to the car.

Guests will also be able to select their vehicle type and color in the app, including typing in the car’s make.

“As our digital business evolves, we are continuing to explore ways to remove friction and increase access to our real food,” said Curt Garner, Chipotle’s chief technology officer. “Chipotle Carside unlocks a new, highly convenient pick-up experience for guests from our restaurants’ parking lots.”

Since the pandemic began, Newport Beach, Calif.-based Chipotle said one out of three new guests have tried the restaurant’s food through digital ordering channels. In Chipotle’s 2020 third quarter, the company’s digital sales tripled year over year and accounted for 48.8% of sales for the quarter.