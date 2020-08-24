Now Domino’s Has Even More Pizzas to Sell

If you’re a pizza maker, what do you do when business is so good that you can’t make pizzas fast enough?

If your Domino’s, you introduce more varieties to sell more pizzas, just what the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based company announced it was going to do on Monday.

By sales, Domino’s is the largest pizza company in the world. In July, it announced that its U.S. same-store sales increased by 16% in the second quarter and that it had generated $240 million in net income through the first half of 2020, a 30% increase over last year.

So now Domino’s is adding a few new specialty pizzas to sell — the chicken taco pizza and the cheeseburger pizza.

“We’re excited to add even more options to our lineup of delicious specialty pizzas,” said Art D’Elia, Domino’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “Now friends and family who are craving a taco or cheeseburger on pizza night won’t be disappointed.”

Domino’s chicken taco pizza is topped with American cheese, taco seasoning, grilled chicken, fresh onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, provolone cheese and cheddar cheese. Domino’s cheeseburger pizza is made with a ketchup-mustard sauce, American cheese, beef, fresh onions, diced tomatoes, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese. Each cost $11.99.

Domino’s marketing for the new pizzas plays off that “they are built for delivery.” In new television commercials set to begin airing Aug. 31, Domino’s said it searched for real customers who took to social media with stories of burger and taco deliveries gone wrong and surprised them with cheeseburgers and tacos that are built for delivery.

“Domino’s customers can now have the best of both worlds: the mouthwatering flavors of a chicken taco or cheeseburger, on a pizza designed to be delivered,” D’Elia said.

Domino’s has more than 17,100 stores in over 90 markets, and had global retail sales of over $14.3 billion in 2019.