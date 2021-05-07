On the Up: Retail Sales Keep Rising in April

With stimulus funds in hand, U.S. consumers continued to spend in April to the tune of a 23.3% increase in retail sales for the month, excluding automotive and gas, when compared to the same month in 2020, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. April retail sales also increased 10.8% when compared to April 2019. Online sales in April grew 19.9% when compared to April 2020 and 95.6% when compared to April 2019.

According to Mastercard, retail sales continue to benefit from stimulus payments, coupled with warmer weather and broader reopening across the country. While the recovery has not been universal or consistent — due to geographical, economic and household differences — Mastercard cited a number of key overarching trends:

Restaurant Resurgence

April marks the second consecutive month of positive growth for the restaurant category, underscoring that consumers have an appetite to eat out again. Spending at restaurants grew 118.8% in April versus April 2020 when widespread shutdowns crippled the industry. April restaurant sales were also up 5.7% compared to April 2019.

Limited-service restaurants, such as fast food, were up 21.7% compared to April 2019, outpacing full-service restaurants, which were down 13.5%.

Online Convenience

Despite the record-shattering e-commerce growth in April 2020, online sales remained up year over year. E-commerce continues to make up a bigger portion of total retail spend overall (21.6% in April), as well as in categories such as apparel (61.7%), department stores (21.0%) and jewelry (15.7%).

Department Stores See a Boost

Many of the depressed sectors in 2020, including department stores (sales up 202.7% in April), jewelry (sales up 255%) and lodging (sales up 319.1%), are showing some of the largest year-over-year gains as retailers gear up for the return of gatherings and events. Department store sales grew 9.6% in April compared to April 2019.

“April’s retail sales growth reinforces that the American consumer is healthy and eager to spend, especially on categories such as restaurants, which have faced restrictions over the past year,” said Steve Sadove, Mastercard senior advisor and former CEO of Saks Inc. “There are a lot of factors at play including stimulus funds, pent-up demand, and the desire to reconnect with friends and family. The fact is that people are excited to gather again and they’re refreshing their look for the occasion.”