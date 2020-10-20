P.F. Chang’s Expanding its ‘To Go’ Locations, Including 4 Locations in N.Y.

P.F. Chang’s CEO Damola Adamolekun said the restaurant chain established its 2020 business strategy with a focus on off-premise dining. It was either impeccable timing or Adamolekun can see into the future. “We’ve experienced a year that brought an incredible shift in dining habits and industry practices,” Adamolekun added.

It’s why P.F. Chang’s continues to expand its P.F. Chang’s To Go concept for takeout, delivery, curbside pickup and catering. One concept store has opened in New York City with three more slated to open in addition to the three locations already operating in Chicago and one in Austin, Texas.

According to P.F. Chang’s, the concept allows more guests to experience its Asian food in a convenient format in areas that don’t have a P.F. Chang’s restaurant nearby. Additionally, it accommodates their dining needs, in their preferred setting. Eco-friendly bags from DeliverSafe are offered for third-party delivery orders, ensuring guests receive their meal just as it was prepared in the restaurant.

P.F. Chang’s To Go Theatre District in New York opened Oct. 19. At 1,700 square feet, the location is a smaller footprint than the company’s full-scale restaurants. The curated menu features P.F. Chang’s most well-known made from scratch dishes, including guest favorites like Chang’s Lettuce Wraps, Mongolian Beef, Dynamite Shrimp and Chang’s Spicy Chicken.

“Asian has always been a go-to take out cuisine and off premise dining is a model where P.F. Chang’s shows its strength, which has allowed us to continue to meet consumer demand for elevated Asian cuisine in an easily accessible way,” Adamolekun said. “P.F. Chang’s To Go provides a platform for us to strengthen and grow that offering ― with a continued emphasis on operational and culinary excellence. It also fosters our continued growth, with over 200 new jobs being created in the New York market alone.”

Three more P.F. Chang’s To Go openings are planned for the New York area in the Seaport District, Midtown East and Murry Hill in the coming months. The concept is also planning for an additional 12 To Go locations, which include expansion in Long Island, N.Y., Florida, Colorado, and Texas.

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants around the world including 25 countries and U.S. airport locations.