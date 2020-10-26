Pandemic Not Impeding Rōti from Looking to the Future

Chicago-based Rōti said its new healthful offerings embrace boldness with more than a dozen chef-curated combinations.

Rōti, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, said it is “completely reimagining the fast-casual restaurant experience to meet the future” with the reopening of its Northbrook, Ill., location. The chain, which operates 42 locations nationally, said the Northbrook location has re-emerged as its flagship location with a new design, enhanced technology, and elevated menu featuring chef-inspired bowls, salads and pitas.

Chicago-based Rōti said its new healthful offerings embrace boldness with more than a dozen chef-curated combinations crafted to capture the zest of Mediterranean cuisine with cleverly named entrées such as “I Dream of Tahini,” its signature chicken Rōti with watermelon radishes, marinated cabbage, microgreens and honey-tahini vinaigrette on a bed of silky hummus; “Caulifornia Sunset,” a chili tahini cauliflower on mixed greens with tomato and cucumber, marinated cabbage, dill cucumbers, pickled onions, and red pepper sauce with feta crumbles and pita chips; and “Lil’ Lamb,” a lamb shawarma in its hummus with dill cucumbers, watermelon radishes, pickled onions and tahini dressing.

“Rōti serves food that matters, and we take food really seriously,” said Nico Nieto, vice president and head of marketing for the Chicago-based foodservice operator. “We’ve listened carefully to our customers and have tailored the new Rōti experience to accommodate their feedback. Now we cannot wait to introduce these new flavors and the new experience to the Chicago community.”

Rōti also reimagined the 54-seat Northbook restaurant by incorporating new food displays and aesthetics. In addition, it has implemented technology to enhance the overall customer experience, including curbside and in-store pick-up through its mobile ordering system. Rōti also said it has expanded employee training in regard to COVID-19 safety measures.

Rōti operates 42 locations nationally, including Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Dallas, Houston and Minneapolis.