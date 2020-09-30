Papa John’s Rolling — 6 Months Straight of Double-Digit Sales Growth

Papa John’s International continues to sell pizzas like hotcakes.

In a preliminary report for the fiscal third quarter, the company said its North American systemwide sales soared 23.8% when compared to the same quarter in 2019. The Louisville-based company, which announced recently it was moving its world headquarters to Atlanta, has been on a roll during the pandemic.

“Six consecutive months of double-digit comparable sales growth were made possible by the hard work of Papa John’s team members and franchisees during the global pandemic,” President and CEO Rob Lynch said. “We remain confident that our innovation pipeline, marketing and technology platforms, and strong operations will continue to support strong results during and after the pandemic.”

Third-quarter sales were up 25.5% for North American franchised restaurants and 18.2% for company-owned restaurants.