Pizza Hut Doubles Down on Safety and Convenience With Digital Order Pick-up Window

The restaurant industry continues to evolve in the coronavirus era, and one brand that is moving forward with changes is Pizza Hut. This week, it announced it was following up its contactless curbside pickup offering with The Hut Lane, a dedicated digital order pick-up window that is currently available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.

Over time, more locations will add The Hut Lane, which provides a safe and efficient experience to customers, who never have to park their cars. “We are giving our customers a variety of options to optimize their pizza-eating experience as we build on our business momentum,” Chief Customer and Operations Officer Nicolas Burquier said.

“We know from our QSR experience how much value a pick-up window can unlock for the business, and we plan to prioritize The Hut Lane in future builds and relocations of existing stores.” — Ron Bellamy, Chief Improvement OFficer

When customers use The Hut Lane, they simply pull up to the dedicated window, grab their order and go, Pizza Hut says. It adds that the new addition is part of its long-term strategy to modernize through digital ordering and improved customer experiences, providing franchise owners with the edge on speed and convenience they are looking for in their local markets.

For example, Flynn Restaurant Group recently took ownership of more than 900 Pizza Hut restaurants and wants to prioritize The Hut Lane in many of its stores. “As we transition into the Pizza Hut system, we are excited about The Hut Lane and the seamless customer experience it offers,” Flynn Chief Improvement Officer Ron Bellamy said. “We know from our QSR experience how much value a pick-up window can unlock for the business, and we plan to prioritize The Hut Lane in future builds and relocations of existing stores.”