Pizza Hut Hits the Gas on Detroit-style Pizza

Detroit has long been known as the “Motor City” and the heart of the American automotive industry. It’s also a great sports town, with four professional franchises.

But Detroit is also getting known outside of the state of Michigan for something else — its pizza. That’s why Pizza Hut just launched its Detroit-style pizza nationwide, which the Plano, Texas-based chain is calling a “unique twist on the hottest trend in pizza.”

Available in four recipes, each Detroit-style pizza is rectangular in shape, features cheese all the way to the edge, is loaded with toppings and finished off with tomato sauce on top, which are all characteristics of the pie. The double pepperoni contains 80 pepperoni, including 48 crispy-cupped pepperoni to provide a crunchy texture and zesty flavor.

Born out of the growing popularity of the pizza style across the country and requests from customers, Pizza Hut said it spent over a year developing and perfecting its Detroit-style pizza, trying more than 500 iterations and testing several of those in the Midwest, where the distinct style was born.

To make the new menu item truly unique, Pizza Hut said it incorporated its own take on a few elements, such as the tomato sauce, which is only available on the Detroit-style. Pizza Hut said it tested eight different versions of sauce before finding the perfect taste.

“Countless hours were spent testing and perfecting every detail here to create our take on Detroit-style pizza,” said David Graves, chief brand officer of Pizza Hut. “The caramelized cheese crust and the sauce on top take the taste of this pizza to the next level.”

The additional Detroit-style recipes include:

• Double cheesy: Layered with two kinds of cheese, including aged Parmesan.

• Meaty deluxe: Loaded with bacon, Italian sausage and crispy-cupped pepperoni.

• Supremo: Topped with Italian sausage, red onions and green bell peppers.

All Detroit-style recipes are available at locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup and start at $10.99.

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.