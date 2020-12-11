Plant Power Fast Food Continues to Take Root

The Plant Power Fast Restaurant Group, the parent company of Plant Power Fast Food, continues to sprout, despite the pandemic.

The San Diego-based company is growing with new restaurants and key personnel additions. The company’s three recent executive hires include:

• Dan Lowe, director of operations, who is former director of operations at Chipotle Mexican Grill where he oversaw a territory that stretched from the Upper Midwest through New York and into New England.

• Rita Ugarte, director of new restaurant openings and operations excellence, who is the former general manager at Hard Rock Cafe and regional training leader for quick-service restaurant giant Yum! (KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut),

• Fabian Cervantes, director of human resources, who previously served as human resources manager for the U.S. Navy, Goodwill and San Ysidro Health.

“We started this company as three individuals on a journey to create the future of fast food, however we always knew we would be hiring seasoned, passionate and proven executives to realize our market share goals,” said Zach Vouga, co-founder and co-CEO, of Plant Power Fast Restaurant Group.

Mitch Wallis and and Jeffrey Harris are the company’s other co-founders and co-CEOs.

The company, which currently operates seven locations in California, also announced that seven more new locations are scheduled to open in the next 16 months. New locations in California include Hollywood, Laguna Hills, Sacramento, San Clemente and two new San Diego locations. Additionally, the first out-of-state location will be formally announced in 2021.

The company said that 2020 brand-wide net sales are forecast to hit $14 million, representing a 46.83% increase over the previous year and 1,172.7% growth since the company’s inception in 2016.

“The interest in a full plant-based menu in the fast-food segment continues to skyrocket, and we’re excited that so many new guests continue to flock to our restaurants each month,” Harris said.

Plant Power Fast Food offers products that are 100% plant-based and 99% GMO-free.

“The whole idea of Plant Power Fast Food is to deliver the fun, delicious fast food that people love but with a twist — it’s plant based,” Wallis added. “It’s better for you and better for the planet. We think that’s a pretty good deal for everyone.”