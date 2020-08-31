PLNT Burger, Whole Foods Team Up for Sixth Time

PLNT Burger’s offerings are proving to be a good match inside Whole Foods Market locations.

Looks like PLNT Burger and Whole Foods Market are a match made in plant-based food heaven.

Washington, D.C.-based PLNT Burger announced it is opening its sixth restaurant inside a Whole Foods Market, this one in McLean, Va. This comes less than one month after opening its fifth PLNT Burger location inside the new Whole Foods Market on Florida Avenue in Washington, it’s second location inside the walls of the natural and organic retailer in Washington.

PLNT Burger, a fast-casual restaurant concept dedicated to crafting and redefining some of America’s favorite foods through plant-based offerings, also operates locations in Whole Foods Market locations in Columbia, Md.; Silver Spring, Md.; and Wynnewood, Pa.

“Bringing PLNT Burger to Virginia via the Whole Foods Market is truly a dream come true for our team,” said PLNT Burger’s Co-Founder and Culinary Director Chef Spike Mendelsohn. “We are so grateful and humbled by our customers who continue to support our growth and mission to eat the change they wish to see in the world.”

PLNT Burger serves animal-free burgers, chili, sandwiches, snacks and salads.

“It’s been a pleasure to watch PLNT Burger grow, and we look forward to continued success and growth, bringing delicious and creative plant-based food to more communities,” said Scott Allshouse, president of Austin, Texas-based and Amazon’ owned Whole Foods Market’s Mid-Atlantic Region.