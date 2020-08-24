Poorly Trained Managers Are Creating Stress. They Need to be Trained

iStock/FreedomMaster

These are stressful times. So the last thing employees need is a manager who creates unnecessary stress.

But it’s happening, unfortunately. According to a recent survey from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), 84% of U.S. workers say poorly trained managers create a lot of unnecessary work and stress. SHRM said the survey affirms the workplace adage that employees leave managers, not companies.

The survey of U.S. workers examined their perspective on how ill — or well-equipped — their supervisor(s) were to manage people, the most important skills managers should develop, and how a better manager could improve their own performance as an individual contributor.

Other key findings include:

• 57% of American workers say managers in their workplace could benefit from training on how to be better people managers.

• 50% feel their own performance would improve if their direct supervisor received additional training in people management.

• The top five skills people managers could improve, according to American workers, were: communicating effectively (41%), developing and training the team (38%), managing time and delegating (37%), cultivating a positive and inclusive team culture (35%) and managing team performance (35%).

“There is no relationship in the workplace more powerful than the one between people managers and employees,” said SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. “As working Americans challenge organizations to manage and lead differently, those that don’t will find themselves left behind. By skilling up managers, HR can spend more time strategizing, cultivating culture, and delivering bottom line results.”

The release of the new findings coincide with the launch of SHRM’s People Manager Qualification (PMQ), a new, interactive and evidence-based virtual learning program designed to help managers build the skills most needed to lead.

Alexandria, Va.-based SHRM said its goal is to create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.