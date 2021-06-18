Popeyes Unveils First Loyalty Program

Popeyes has unveiled its first loyalty program, Popeyes Rewards. To celebrate the launch, the brand is introducing a special “Welcome To The Popeyes Fam” Meal available exclusively for loyalty members on the Popeyes app or online only, featuring 8 pieces of Popeyes signature bone-in chicken, one large side and four biscuits. Each Popeyes Rewards member who purchases the exclusive meal June 17 to July 1 will receive 500 bonus points to use toward future orders.

Popeyes Rewards is designed so that members can earn with each transaction. Those who join the program will unlock things like: 10 points for every dollar spent online or on the app, happy hour with $1 regular size sides, bonus points on combos and family meals, extra rewards with personalized challenges, and other exclusive benefits.

“We have been humbled to see our fans express their loyalty for our brand time and time again,” said Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes’ chief marketing officer. “Our goal has been to create a perfect loyalty program that matches and rewards their unparalleled enthusiasm.”

Every guest who registers for Popeyes Rewards will also be treated to a sign-up offer for a free apple pie, regular side or small drink.

Miami-based Popeyes, which is operated by Restaurant Brands International, operates more than 3,300 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.