Popeyes Will Open ‘Hundreds’ of New Restaurants in Mexico

Today, Popeyes’ presence in Mexico is limited to the city of Guadalajara, where its Chicken Sandwich was introduced earlier this year. But this week, the chain announced an agreement with JK Capital that will bring “hundreds” of new restaurants to Mexico in the coming years.

“This is a historic moment for the Popeyes brand,” said Sami Siddiqui, the president of Popeyes Americas. “This announcement highlights our commitment to bringing our famous Louisiana-style chicken to guests all over the world, specifically Mexico, which is one of the most vibrant QSR markets today. Our successful international expansions into Spain, Switzerland, China, Brazil, and the Philippines over the past few years reinforced the global appeal of Popeyes, and we are confident that our guests in Mexico will similarly love that chicken from Popeyes.”

“We’re looking forward to launching the first of our new restaurants in Mexico City later this year.” — Manuel Rodrigues, general manager in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Manuel Rodrigues, the general manager of Popeyes in Latin America and the Caribbean, added that his team has worked hard to add these new locations and that he was confident the brand is positioned for success in Mexico for years to come. “We’re looking forward to launching the first of our new restaurants in Mexico City later this year,” he stated.

According to owner Restaurant Brands International (RBI) Inc., Popeyes is committed to working with local purveyors and producers and will leverage its international formula for its guests in Mexico. “Through their partnership with JK Capital, Popeyes is confident that the organization’s experience developing businesses throughout Mexico will translate to a successful expansion of the brand in the region,” RBI says.

Through its process, Popeyes marinates its chicken for 12 hours in Louisiana seasonings. “All Popeyes chefs bring an uncompromising passion for food and a commitment to honor Louisiana food, flavors, and traditions,” RBI adds.