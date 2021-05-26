Pringles Joins Chicken Sandwich War. Seriously

The stackable potato chip brand known as Pringles has joined the fast-food industry’s Chicken Sandwich War.

Wait … really?

Yes, as an ally of sorts for Wendy’s. Pringles has a new limited-edition flavor out for the summer: the Wendy’s Spicy Chicken.

Nobody does spicy chicken like Wendy’s, according to Pringles, which is owned by Battle Creek, Mich.-based the Kellogg Co. “Replicating this unique, fiery spice blend was a task suited only for the flavor innovators at Pringles, who packed the savory taste of Wendy’s spicy fried chicken into one perfectly crunchy and extremely convenient bite that satisfies the spicy thrill consumers can’t get enough of,” the company said.

Pringles’ Wendy’s Spicy Chicken will be available on shelves at retailers nationwide starting in June.