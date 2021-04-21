Read This Article and Earn $50?

iStock/selimcan

Sorry, just kidding! You will not be compensated for reading this article (unless you count the priceless compensation of learning something new today.)

But it made you click, right?

We borrowed the idea from a McDonald’s franchisee in Florida that offered applicants $50 just to show up for job interviews. Unlike us, he was serious about the money.

Spoiler alert: It didn’t work for him.

“We’re scrambling for help,” franchise owner Blake Casper told Insider. “At this point, if we can’t keep our drive-thrus moving, then I’ll pay $50 for an interview.”

But there haven’t been many takers during what Casper called the worst hiring market since the 1990s. He’s had more success with referral programs, signing bonuses and allowing people to apply via text message.

This franchisee’s struggles are not an isolated case. Nationwide, small business owners have been struggling to find new employees, even as their customer traffic has picked up this spring.

Casper blamed his industry’s hiring difficulties on government unemployment programs that he said are “creating the incentive to not work right now.”

Maybe, maybe not. Insider also quoted a Credit Suisse analyst who cited another factor that is discouraging people from applying for these jobs. “I think there’s a fear element,” Lauren Silberman said, “because these are frontline workers, and we’re still in the midst of a pandemic.”

Whatever the reason, the problem is not likely to disappear overnight, despite creative incentive programs like Casper’s.

“Finding qualified labor is a critical issue for small businesses nationwide,” National Federation of Independent Business Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a statement. “Small business owners are competing with the pandemic and increased unemployment benefits that are keeping some workers out of the labor force. However, owners remain determined to hire workers and grow their business.”