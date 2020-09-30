NRA ‘Implores’ Congress to Reach Agreement on Behalf of America’s Restaurants

Sean Kennedy: “After six months of a pandemic that has brought our industry to its knees, policymakers cannot pick restaurant winners and losers for federal relief.”

While the National Restaurant Association (NRA) is thankful that Congress and the White House have recognized that the battered foodservice industry is in a need of financial federal assistance, the NRA’s Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Sean Kennedy said the House version of the RESTAURANTS Act doesn’t go far enough.

“The National Restaurant Association appreciates the recognition of Congress and the White House that a recovery plan specifically aimed at the restaurant industry is imperative, culminating in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s inclusion of the House RESTAURANTS Act in her revised HEROES Act proposal,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Since March 18, we have galvanized public support around our call for a federal recovery plan for the nation’s second-largest private-sector employer.”

But while the House’s RESTAURANTS Act is a step in the right direction, the proposal denies federal support for small regional chain restaurants, as well as individual owners of small franchise restaurants,” Kennedy said.

“After six months of a pandemic that has brought our industry to its knees, policymakers cannot pick restaurant winners and losers for federal relief. Even more restaurants and jobs will be saved if the House adopts the Senate version of the RESTAURANTS Act,” Kennedy added. “Led by Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona), it takes a balanced approach to providing federal support to all restaurants that are suffering. We urge congressional leaders to embrace this approach.”

Kennedy stressed that restaurants — from revered independents, to beloved regional chains, to the smallest corner diners — are shutting down daily across the country. “They support their communities — providing jobs, purchasing supplies from local companies, and serving the neighbors they love,” he added. “Each of these restaurants deserves our support.

Kennedy noted that the new HEROES Act also includes a second round of application eligibility for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and expansion of the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), both of which enjoy the support of Democratic and Republican leaders. But he said if Congress is unable to reach an agreement on a long-term comprehensive recovery plan before leaving Washington, Congress must move to renew access to these fundamental short-term tools to help thousands of restaurants that will otherwise close as outdoor dining becomes less viable.

“Restaurants around the country are making business decisions for October and November based on the actions of Congress,” he added. “The fate of thousands of restaurants and their employees is truly in the balance. The time for political posturing is long gone. Our industry implores the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House to reach an agreement on behalf of America’s restaurants.”