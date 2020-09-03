Restaurant Association Launches Appetizing Ad Campaign

“Doesn’t dining out sound good?”

That’s what the National Restaurant Association (NRA) asks in a new multimedia campaign called “Restaurant Revival” that it recently launched.

Restaurants have taken a beating because of the coronavirus crisis. At times, they have also been unfairly singled out as the sources of COVID-19 cluster cases.

So, through the sights and sounds associated with dining out — grills firing up, vegetables sauteing, burgers frying, etc. — the national ad reminds people of the positive experiences associated with going to restaurants.

“This campaign is about reigniting the memories we cherish about dining out,” said Tom Bené, the NRA’s president and CEO. “While diners have been able to enjoy some restaurant meals through take-out and delivery, we all have missed hearing the words, ‘Your table is ready,’ and the unique experiences that dining out provides. We know safety is top of mind for returning diners — it’s top of mind for us as well — so, the ad pairs the familiar sights and sounds with new visual safety cues, including servers wearing masks and the ServSafe Dining Commitment door decal.”

Where restaurant dining rooms are open, owners and employees are doing everything they can to create safe and inviting experiences, according to NRA. So as part of the campaign, the NRA and ServSafe launched the ServSafe Dining Commitment, an initiative showcasing restaurants that have demonstrated their ongoing commitment to the health and safety of their employees and guests. Through participation in the program, a restaurant is assuring returning customers that the operation is following recommended reopening guidance and is ready for business. On the ServSafeDining.org website, consumers can see what restaurants are doing to keep them safe and use a locator tool to find participating restaurants.

This is the first national consumer ad campaign from the association, which worked with The Richards Group to create the look and feel for the storytelling. The NRA partnered with Coca-Cola, DoorDash, Stella Artois, Ecolab, Beam Suntory, Cargill, Tyson, Hormel Foods, International Foodservice Distributors Association and GP Pro to launch the campaign nationwide.

“Support for this campaign spans the entire industry,” said Tia Mattson, NRA’s executive vice president of marketing and communications. “From well-known, trusted brands to the suppliers and distributors restaurants rely on, every part of the foodservice community is coming together to help restaurants recover. As the nation’s second-largest, private sector employer, a strong restaurant revival can help fuel our nation’s economic recovery.

“Across the industry, from the small independent restaurants to the most recognizable national brands, our tables are ready to welcome diners back,” Mattson added.