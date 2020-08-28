Restaurant Association: Media Needs to Offer ‘Thorough, Accurate Assessment of Safety of Restaurants’

The National Restaurant Association (NRA) has issued a lengthy statement on its website about the importance for the public to be able to make decisions about activities outside of their homes based on complete and accurate information about the spread of coronavirus. The statement comes on the heels of what the NRA says are a number of articles that have been published with selective data points that fail to offer a thorough and accurate assessment of the safety of restaurants. One of those articles, with the headline, “The Nation Wanted to Eat Out Again: Everyone Has Paid the Price,” recently appeared in the New York Times.

“Furthermore, the articles often use contact tracing as a way to draw a correlation between dining in a restaurant and the spread of the virus,” the NRA stated in its statement. “Several health officials have noted that contact tracing data from state and local health departments have been generally inconsistent, which paints an unreliable picture. In areas where reliable data do exist, the data point to the fact that restaurants are responsible for a much smaller percentage of cases, especially in comparison to other businesses that remain open. Furthermore, a careful examination of the full data reveals that it is customer behavior outside the venue that is a major contributing factor in transmission.”

The NRA used the state of Maryland as an example. “Nine percent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 [in Maryland] indicated they had been to a restaurant; however, almost twice as many people who tested positive were traced back to family gatherings,” the NRA stated. “That’s a critical piece of the dataset that consumers need to know. In Louisiana, an ‘outbreak’ is considered two or more cases that have visited the same site within 14 days; however, a correlation between outbreaks and actual number of cases cannot be made. In the data provided from Louisiana, there were 38 ‘outbreaks’ in restaurants resulting in 167 cases. Yet, in casinos, there were seven ‘outbreaks’ resulting in 200 cases.”

The NRA said that while some states may point to indoor dining at restaurants as a risk factor, it still can’t find evidence of a systematic spread of the coronavirus coming from restaurants that are effectively following its Restaurant Reopening Guidance, encouraging guests to wear masks, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene. “In effect, the lack of a direct correlation should be evidence that, when restaurants demonstrate effective mitigation efforts, the risk is low,” the NRA stated.

The NRA cited Kimberly Hertin, disease surveillance supervisor in the Office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance for the Southern Nevada Health District, as saying that contact tracing efforts focus on the person with a confirmed case to make sure they don’t spread it to others, not identifying the source of that person’s infection. “Once you’ve reached the point of community spread with this virus, it’s hard to jump to that conclusion of any clusters or outbreaks,” the NRA quotes Hertin as saying.” Similarly, in Washington, D.C., city officials have not closed restaurants because they are unable to identify which permitted activities are driving new infections.”

The NRA said it, along with its 50 state restaurant association partners, employes health experts who review daily the greatly varying datasets available from state and local health departments. “Additionally, we take seriously our responsibility to fairly and accurately present industry data and work alongside members of the media to help consumers make data-driven decisions,” the NRA noted. “The success of our industry, and the millions of people it employs, depend on it.”

The NRA concluded that having balanced and accurate information is critical for consumers, businesses and government officials. “Together, we share the goal of equipping the public with clear data that can help them understand the facts and make well-informed decisions,” the association added.

