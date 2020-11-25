Restaurant Association Supports Proposal to Create Insurance Backstop for Pandemic Risk

Stressing that the ongoing pandemic has exposed weaknesses in several fundamental lines of insurance, the National Restaurant Association (NRA) said it has joined with a broad range of industries and business owners to form the Business Continuity Coalition (BCC) to help address market inadequacies. The NRA also said it has submitted an outline of what an optimal insurance backstop for pandemic risk should include to a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee.

“For years, restaurants have paid into their business interruption insurance only to have their claims denied when they were forced by the states to shut down in the pandemic,” said Shannon Meade, the NRA’s vice president of public policy and legal advocacy. “Now, restaurants and many other businesses are struggling to find insurers willing to offer the coverage. For industries across the country to eventually begin to recover, they will need a web of insurance that will indemnify them against pandemic risk now and in the future.”

The NRA told the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development and Insurance on Nov. 14 that, just as private insurance companies were unwilling to take on terrorism risk following 9/11, insurance companies are unwilling and unable to take on the amount of risk posed by a future pandemic. To meet the market’s current need, the NRA said it supports the creation of a public-private insurance program similar to the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA). In the event of a government-declared pandemic health emergency, the NRA this kind of backstop would enable employers to keep payrolls and supply chains intact, help limit job losses and furloughs, reduce stress on the financial system, and speed economic recovery when government-imposed limitations on operations are lifted.

“Restaurants owners are chasing their American dream. They work long, hard hours building a business that supports and defines their community,” Meade said. “The social nature of their business is making it impossible for them to find the insurance they need to protect against pandemic losses. Without this public-private insurance backstop, the nation’s second largest private-sector employer will struggle to recover or grow.”

Restaurants and foodservice operations can find out more about how businesses have been impacted by the failure of the business interruption insurance during the pandemic and detailed BCC recommendations for creating a backstop here.