Restaurant Association Blasts ‘NY Times’ for Restaurant Article — and Rightfully So

On Aug. 12, a headline in a New York Times story stated: “The Nation Wanted to Eat Out Again. Everyone Has Paid the Price.” A deck to the headline reads: “Governments and restaurant owners wanted to get back to business. But bars and restaurants have become a focal point for clusters of Covid infections.”

The headline is incredibly misleading. EVERYONE has paid the price? Really? Who is everyone?

One of the first things I learned in journalism school was that a journalist should almost never use the words “everyone” or “everything” because they are often misleading in their presentation. And here’s the New York Times, who some hail as the greatest news source on the planet, using one of those no-no pronouns to describe, apparently, millions of people. Come on New York Times!

The story itself does nothing to support the headline and deck. In the story, the reporter writes: “Data from states and cities show that many community outbreaks of the coronavirus this summer have centered on restaurants and bars, often the largest settings to infect Americans. … In Louisiana, roughly a quarter of the state’s 2,360 cases since March that were outside of places like nursing homes and prisons have stemmed from bars and restaurants, according to state data. In Maryland, 12% of new cases last month were traced to restaurants, contact tracers there found, and in Colorado, 9% of outbreaks overall have been traced to bars and restaurants.

Mu question: So where did the rest of the outbreaks come from?

It just seems like restaurants and bars are being picked on for the outbreak of coronavirus cases in June and July. Incidentally, cases are falling and have been falling in many states. In Maryland, there were 519 cases on Aug. 15. In the U.S., there were 42,181 cases on Aug. 16, down from about 76,000 on July 17.

A few things:

• We were told that coronavirus cases would rise when states began to reopen. Yes, some states reopened too quickly and experienced more cases than anticipated. But the whole idea of “flattening the curve” in April and May was to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, no? By and large, our country has done that.

• Coronavirus deaths are down dramatically, from 17,020 on April 18 to 1,625 on Aug. 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). I don’t want to treat deaths as numbers — the amount of deaths is incredibly sad — but the statistic is quite revealing, nonetheless. Deaths are down, which happened while the country reopened, including restaurants and bars. This is a very good thing, no?

• A problem for restaurants and bars is the idiots who refuse to wear masks because they consider it their God-given right. Unfortunately, these idiots make restaurants and bars look bad.

• There are some restaurants and bars that should be considered the “bad apples,” where masking and social distancing aren’t being enforced. These establishments also drag down the rest of the industry.

It was great to see the National Restaurant Association (NRA) issue a statement last week in response to the New York Times article. NRA noted the misleading nature of the statistics provided and the inaccurate representation of the safety of restaurants within the piece.

“Now, more than ever, we all need to be making data-driven decisions about our activities outside of the home, and we need that data to be presented without a bias,” NRA stated. “Unfortunately, the data presented [the New York Times story] was interpreted to support the writer’s conclusion. For example, while the story notes that in Maryland 9% of COVID cases can be traced to restaurants, it fails to communicate that almost twice as many people who tested positive were traced back to family gatherings. That’s a critical piece of the dataset that is missing.

“In Louisiana, an ‘outbreak’ is considered to be two or more cases that have visited a site within 14 days; however, the article has no mention of the determining factors behind the transmission. Furthermore, correlation between outbreaks and actual number of cases cannot be made. For example, in the data cited from Louisiana, there were 38 ‘outbreaks’ in restaurants resulting in 167 cases. Yet, in casinos there were 7 ‘outbreaks’ resulting in 200 cases. What the data does tell us is that customer behavior outside of the venue is a major contributing factor in transmission.

“We urge all consumers to carefully review the full set of available data when making decisions about dining out. The National Restaurant Association has established a website, www.ServSafeDining.org, where diners can learn more about the steps restaurants are taking to keep them safe.

“Restaurants have historically operated with highly regulated safety protocols based on the FDA’s Food Code, and throughout the pandemic [they] have taken significant steps to meet new social distancing guidelines required by state and federal officials. We all have responsibility for wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. We continue to urge restaurants to follow the National Restaurant Association’s Reopening Guidance in conjunction with the CDC, Food and Drug Administration, and their state and local guidance. Additionally, we ask all of our customers to help us keep our employees and their fellow diners safe by following all of the existing guidelines.”

We'd like to hear your views on this?