Restaurant Association: ‘We Cannot Wait for Relief any Longer’

In a letter to Congressional leaders and asking (once again) for support and relief, the National Restaurant Association said that more than 500,000 restaurants of every business type — franchise, chain and independent — are in an economic free fall.

In the Dec. 7 letter, the association shared new survey findings with government leaders that it says illustrate continued business deterioration across the restaurant industry. For months, the association has asked Congress for help to stave off closures and more lost jobs caused by the pandemic, but there has been little or no response. Other industries have also pleaded with Congress for economic stimulus. So have economic leaders, and presidents and CEOs of large retailers. By the way, last time we checked, Congress’ approval rating was a dismal 18%.

“For every month that passes without a solution from Congress, thousands more restaurants will close their doors for good,” said Sean Kennedy, the National Restaurant Association’s executive vice president of public affairs, in the letter.

“Stark” is the word the association used to describe what it learned in its survey of 6,000 restaurant operators and 250 supply chain businesses, which it conducted Nov. 17-30. Here are some of the findings:

• 87% of full-service restaurants (independent, chain and franchise) report an average 36% drop in sales revenue. For an industry with an average profit margin of 5% to 6%, this is simply unsustainable. Eighty-three percent of full-service operators expect sales to be even worse over the next three months.

• Although sales are significantly lower for most independent and franchise owners, their costs have not fallen by a proportional level. Fifty-nine percent of operators say their total labor costs (as a percentage of sales) are higher than they were pre-pandemic.

• Fifty-eight percent of chain and independent full-service operators expect continued furloughs and layoffs for at least the next three months.

The National Restaurant Association said the survey also revealed that the tide of restaurants closures and bankruptcies continues to rise. The association found:

• As of today, 17% of restaurants — more than 110,000 establishments — are closed permanently or long term.

• The vast majority of permanently closed restaurants were well-established businesses and fixtures in their communities. On average, these restaurants had been in business for 16 years, and 16% had been open for at least 30 years.

• Only 48% of these former restaurant owners say it is likely they will remain in the industry in any form in the months or years ahead.

“In short, the restaurant industry simply cannot wait for relief any longer,” Kennedy said. “We appreciate the efforts of a group of moderate members of the House and Senate to advance a true compromise between the competing proposals from Democratic and Republican leaders. If this moderate plan represents a ‘down payment’ for a larger relief package in early 2021, it will provide restaurants with immediate relief to hold on through the most dangerous point in our business year.”

In addition to support of the compromise proposal, the association provided Congress a plan for how a proposed second draw from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) could be strengthened to reflect the unique business model of the restaurant industry, and highlighted other important measures in the proposal that would support restaurants in the short term.

Read the full letter from the association to Congressional leaders here.