Restaurant Association’s Bené Urges Immediate Relief for Industry

Tom Bené: “We urge Congress and the Trump Administration to return to work quickly and help get the nation on a path towards recovery.”

Tom Bené, president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association, said the association applauds the election of President-elect Joe Biden and looks forward to working with his Administration and the new Congress in 2021. Bené noted that the record-setting turnout of the election underscores more than ever that Americans are depending on their elected officials to work together to pass legislation to support the nation’s recovery.

And that includes the nation’s restaurants and foodservice operations.

“So far, 100,000 restaurants of all types have closed across the country, and another 40% are unlikely to make it through the winter without additional relief from the federal government,” Bené said. “If just 5% of restaurants close their doors between now and the end of the year, at least half a million jobs would be lost. We must all work together to build a plan that puts the country, and our businesses, on the path to recovery.”

Bené said that while there will be many discussions about long-term goals and priorities in the coming days and weeks, the short-term needs of the restaurant and foodservice industry — the nation’s second-largest, private sector employer — can’t be overlooked.

“We ask Congress to support proposals that include immediate relief for restaurants and small businesses across the country,” he added. “Without this assistance, thousands of restaurants will close before a long-term solution can even be considered. We urge Congress and the Trump Administration to return to work quickly and help get the nation on a path towards recovery.”